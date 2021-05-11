Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Genpact (G) and Townsquare Media (TSQ)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Genpact (G) and Townsquare Media (TSQ).

Genpact (G)

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane maintained a Hold rating on Genpact today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.88, close to its 52-week high of $49.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Keane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 75.3% success rate. Keane covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DXC Technology Company, Fidelity National Info, and Rackspace Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genpact with a $52.00 average price target.

Townsquare Media (TSQ)

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Townsquare Media, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.64, close to its 52-week high of $12.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 49.5% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Salem Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Townsquare Media is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.67, which is a 67.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

