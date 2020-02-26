Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: General Finance (GFN) and Thomson Reuters (TRI)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on General Finance (GFN) and Thomson Reuters (TRI).
General Finance (GFN)
Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Hold rating on General Finance today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.27.
According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 59.8% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, XPO Logistics, and United Parcel.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for General Finance.
Thomson Reuters (TRI)
In a report released yesterday, Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Sell rating on Thomson Reuters, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.65, close to its 52-week high of $82.50.
According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 56.5% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Yellow Media, WildBrain, and Cineplex.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Thomson Reuters is a Hold with an average price target of $76.65.
