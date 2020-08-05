Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Gartner (IT), Entravision (EVC) and Henry Schein (HSIC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Gartner (IT), Entravision (EVC) and Henry Schein (HSIC).

Gartner (IT)

In a report released yesterday, Manav Patnaik from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Gartner, with a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $126.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 73.8% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, ARAMARK Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

Gartner has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.50, implying a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $134.00 price target.

Entravision (EVC)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Entravision today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.44, close to its 52-week low of $1.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.7% and a 36.8% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

Entravision has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

Henry Schein (HSIC)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Henry Schein, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $69.13, close to its 52-week high of $73.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 52.6% success rate. Valiquette covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as American Renal Associates Holdings, Tenet Healthcare, and Universal Health.

Henry Schein has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $64.20, which is a -5.9% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

