Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Gartner (IT) and R1 RCM (RCM)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Gartner (IT) and R1 RCM (RCM).

Gartner (IT)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Gartner, with a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $140.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 69.1% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, AMN Healthcare Services, and Grand Canyon Education.

Gartner has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $140.00, implying a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $139.00 price target.

R1 RCM (RCM)

In a report released today, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on R1 RCM, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.01, close to its 52-week high of $18.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 59.0% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

R1 RCM has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, a 24.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

