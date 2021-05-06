Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Gartner (IT) and Hyatt Hotels (H)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Gartner (IT) and Hyatt Hotels (H).

Gartner (IT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler maintained a Buy rating on Gartner on May 4 and set a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $230.94, close to its 52-week high of $239.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 72.0% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Grand Canyon Education, and Nielsen Holdings.

Gartner has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $217.00, implying a -4.9% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hyatt Hotels (H)

In a report issued on May 4, Michael Bellisario from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Hyatt Hotels, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $80.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 59.4% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

Hyatt Hotels has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $75.64, representing a -3.0% downside. In a report issued on May 4, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on H: