Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: fuboTV (FUBO) and GP Strategies (GPX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on fuboTV (FUBO) and GP Strategies (GPX) with bullish sentiments.

fuboTV (FUBO)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on fuboTV, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 48.5% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

fuboTV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.28, representing a -2.2% downside. In a report issued on February 25, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

GP Strategies (GPX)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on GP Strategies, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.53, close to its 52-week high of $14.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 52.5% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GP Strategies with a $15.00 average price target.

