Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Franklin Covey Company (FC), Kirby (KEX) and IHS Markit (INFO)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Franklin Covey Company (FC), Kirby (KEX) and IHS Markit (INFO).

Franklin Covey Company (FC)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Franklin Covey Company today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.88, close to its 52-week low of $12.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -14.8% and a 29.1% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Grand Canyon Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franklin Covey Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.00.

Kirby (KEX)

Stephens analyst Jack Atkins maintained a Buy rating on Kirby yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.32, close to its 52-week low of $32.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 40.8% success rate. Atkins covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Delta Airlines, and XPO Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kirby is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.00.

IHS Markit (INFO)

In a report released today, Joseph Foresi from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on IHS Markit, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Foresi is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 77.1% success rate. Foresi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

IHS Markit has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.86, a 47.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

