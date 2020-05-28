Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Franklin Covey Company (FC), Gray Television (GTN) and Lawson Products (LAWS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Franklin Covey Company (FC), Gray Television (GTN) and Lawson Products (LAWS) with bullish sentiments.

Franklin Covey Company (FC)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Franklin Covey Company, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 42.3% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Grand Canyon Education.

Franklin Covey Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.33.

Gray Television (GTN)

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on Gray Television today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 44.9% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

Gray Television has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50.

Lawson Products (LAWS)

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Lawson Products and a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 46.0% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lawson Products is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.00.

