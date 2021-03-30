Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Franklin Covey Company (FC) and Sharps Compliance (SMED)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Franklin Covey Company (FC) and Sharps Compliance (SMED) with bullish sentiments.

Franklin Covey Company (FC)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Franklin Covey Company today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.12, close to its 52-week high of $29.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 52.7% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franklin Covey Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

Sharps Compliance (SMED)

In a report released today, Michael Hoffman from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Sharps Compliance, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Hoffman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 63.0% success rate. Hoffman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Heritage-Crystal Clean, Waste Management, and Casella Waste.

Sharps Compliance has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.60, representing a 22.1% upside. In a report issued on March 23, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

