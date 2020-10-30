Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Franchise Group (FRG), WW International (WW) and Cardtronics (CATM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Franchise Group (FRG), WW International (WW) and Cardtronics (CATM) with bullish sentiments.

Franchise Group (FRG)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Franchise Group and a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 36.4% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Franchise Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.75.

WW International (WW)

D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained a Buy rating on WW International today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 53.1% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lifetime Brands, and 1-800 Flowers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for WW International with a $33.00 average price target.

Cardtronics (CATM)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Cardtronics, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.94, close to its 52-week low of $15.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 45.6% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cardtronics with a $35.00 average price target.

