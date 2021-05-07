Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Franchise Group (FRG) and Peloton Interactive (PTON)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Franchise Group (FRG) and Peloton Interactive (PTON) with bullish sentiments.

Franchise Group (FRG)

In a report released yesterday, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Franchise Group, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.94, close to its 52-week high of $41.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 56.0% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Franchise Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.25, a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.0% and a 68.2% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Zillow Group Class C, and Fiverr International.

Peloton Interactive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $155.56, implying a 93.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on PTON: