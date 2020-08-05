Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Fox (FOXA), Gibson Energy (OtherGBNXF) and EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fox (FOXA), Gibson Energy (GBNXF) and EnLink Midstream (ENLC).

Fox (FOXA)

In a report released today, Douglas Mitchelson from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Fox, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 62.6% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Dish Network, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fox is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.36, which is a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Loop Capital Markets also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $33.00 price target.

Gibson Energy (GBNXF)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Kuske from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Gibson Energy, with a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuske is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 52.3% success rate. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure, and TransAlta.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gibson Energy with a $18.55 average price target, a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a C$22.00 price target.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

In a report released yesterday, Spiro M. Dounis from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on EnLink Midstream, with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.1% and a 46.5% success rate. Dounis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

EnLink Midstream has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

