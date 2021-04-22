Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Forrester Research (FORR), Chipotle (CMG) and Dish Network (DISH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Forrester Research (FORR), Chipotle (CMG) and Dish Network (DISH).

Forrester Research (FORR)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Forrester Research today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 63.2% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, Exlservice Holdings, and Insight Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Forrester Research is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Chipotle (CMG)

KeyBanc analyst Eric Gonzalez maintained a Buy rating on Chipotle today and set a price target of $1800.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1507.62, close to its 52-week high of $1579.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonzalez is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 70.4% success rate. Gonzalez covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Brinker International.

Chipotle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1704.24, implying an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2000.00 price target.

Dish Network (DISH)

In a report released today, Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Dish Network, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.94, close to its 52-week high of $41.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 62.1% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpublic Group of Companies, Liberty Sirius XM Group, and Charter Communications.

Dish Network has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on DISH: