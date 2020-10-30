Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Forrester Research (FORR) and Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Forrester Research (FORR) and Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) with bullish sentiments.

Forrester Research (FORR)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Forrester Research today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 53.3% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Insight Enterprises, and Sykes Enterprises.

Forrester Research has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.00.

Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Adtalem Global Education today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 36.4% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adtalem Global Education is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

