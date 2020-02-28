Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Foot Locker (FL) and Strategic Education (STRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Foot Locker (FL) and Strategic Education (STRA) with bullish sentiments.

Foot Locker (FL)

In a report released today, Robert Drbul from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on Foot Locker, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.17, close to its 52-week low of $31.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 60.6% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

Foot Locker has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.38, implying a 48.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Strategic Education (STRA)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Strategic Education today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $145.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -3.8% and a 38.1% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Strategic Education is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $175.00.

