Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Foot Locker (FL) and Marcus (MCS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Foot Locker (FL) and Marcus (MCS) with bullish sentiments.

Foot Locker (FL)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Buy rating on Foot Locker today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.31, close to its 52-week low of $33.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 58.7% success rate. Kummetz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Boot Barn, Genesco, and Tilly’s.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Foot Locker with a $48.67 average price target, representing a 30.7% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Marcus (MCS)

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on Marcus today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.88, close to its 52-week low of $28.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 50.3% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Lions Gate Ent Cl A, and National Cinemedia.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marcus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.50.

