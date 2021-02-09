Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Fleetcor Technologies (FLT), Yum! Brands (YUM) and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Fleetcor Technologies (FLT), Yum! Brands (YUM) and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU).

Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

In a report issued on February 4, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Fleetcor Technologies, with a price target of $291.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $258.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.5% and a 80.6% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Fidelity National Info.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fleetcor Technologies with a $289.33 average price target, which is a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Yum! Brands (YUM)

RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril maintained a Hold rating on Yum! Brands on February 4 and set a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.36, close to its 52-week high of $110.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 78.3% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Texas Roadhouse.

Yum! Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $112.62, a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

In a report issued on February 5, Geoffrey Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Business Partners, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 48.5% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Asset Mng, Element Financial, and Equitable Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Business Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.45, which is a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.