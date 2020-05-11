Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Fleetcor Technologies (FLT), XPO Logistics (XPO) and Ritchie Bros (RBA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Fleetcor Technologies (FLT), XPO Logistics (XPO) and Ritchie Bros (RBA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

CFRA analyst David Holt reiterated a Hold rating on Fleetcor Technologies today and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $240.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Holt is ranked #4214 out of 6559 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fleetcor Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $278.31, a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

XPO Logistics (XPO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained a Hold rating on XPO Logistics today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 59.5% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

XPO Logistics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.00.

Ritchie Bros (RBA)

In a report released today, Cherilyn Radbourne from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on Ritchie Bros, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.94, close to its 52-week high of $45.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Radbourne is ranked #1027 out of 6559 analysts.

Ritchie Bros has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.37, a -7.6% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold.

