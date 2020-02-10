Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Fleetcor Technologies (FLT), ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK) and Yum! Brands (YUM)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fleetcor Technologies (FLT), ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK) and Yum! Brands (YUM).

Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Hold rating on Fleetcor Technologies on February 6 and set a price target of $356.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $306.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 82.6% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fleetcor Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $338.18, implying a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $316.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK)

In a report issued on February 6, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on ARAMARK Holdings, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 62.2% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ARAMARK Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.20, implying a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Yum! Brands (YUM)

In a report issued on February 6, Christopher Carril from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Yum! Brands, with a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 36.4% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Texas Roadhouse, and Domino’s Pizza.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yum! Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $112.62, which is a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.