Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) and Warner Music Group (WMG)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) and Warner Music Group (WMG).

Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

In a report issued on October 19, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Fleetcor Technologies, with a price target of $287.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $242.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 76.0% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fleetcor Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $276.91.

Warner Music Group (WMG)

In a report released yesterday, Kutgun Maral from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Warner Music Group, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 51.9% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Sirius XM Holdings, and AMC Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Warner Music Group with a $35.00 average price target.

