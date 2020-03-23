Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Five Below (FIVE) and Teladoc (TDOC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Five Below (FIVE) and Teladoc (TDOC) with bullish sentiments.

Five Below (FIVE)

In a report issued on March 18, David Buckley CFA from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Five Below, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.46, close to its 52-week low of $47.53.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #3320 out of 6153 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Five Below with a $113.67 average price target, an 116.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Teladoc (TDOC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Teladoc on March 20 and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.74, close to its 52-week high of $158.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 53.0% success rate. Close covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Option Care Health, Evolent Health, and Hms Holdings.

Teladoc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $130.79, representing a -6.9% downside. In a report issued on March 5, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

