Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Five Below (FIVE) and ASGN (ASGN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Five Below (FIVE) and ASGN (ASGN) with bullish sentiments.

Five Below (FIVE)

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained a Buy rating on Five Below yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 63.6% success rate. Kelly covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Performance Food Group, and United Natural Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Five Below with a $83.86 average price target, implying a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ASGN (ASGN)

In a report released today, Edward Caso from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on ASGN. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 56.5% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Science Applications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ASGN with a $58.63 average price target, a 49.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.