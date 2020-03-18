Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: FedEx (FDX), Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) and Children’s Place (PLCE)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on FedEx (FDX), Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) and Children’s Place (PLCE).

FedEx (FDX)

In a report released today, Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on FedEx, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.96, close to its 52-week low of $88.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 60.5% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Kansas City Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FedEx with a $140.87 average price target, representing a 51.6% upside. In a report issued on March 9, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zachary Silver maintained a Buy rating on Sirius XM Holdings today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.0% and a 23.1% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Entercom Communications, and Nexstar Media Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sirius XM Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.96.

Children’s Place (PLCE)

In a report released today, Tiffany Kanaga from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Children’s Place, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.30, close to its 52-week low of $20.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Kanaga has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -18.3% and a 34.3% success rate. Kanaga covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Outfitters, Carter’s, and L Brands.

Children’s Place has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.50.

