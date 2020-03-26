Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: FedEx (FDX) and Copa Holdings (CPA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on FedEx (FDX) and Copa Holdings (CPA) with bullish sentiments.

FedEx (FDX)

In a report released yesterday, Brandon Oglenski from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on FedEx, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 58.2% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

FedEx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.40, implying a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Copa Holdings (CPA)

Barclays analyst Pablo Monsivais maintained a Buy rating on Copa Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Monsivais has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -52.2% and a 14.3% success rate. Monsivais covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Copa Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.13, representing an 111.6% upside. In a report issued on March 23, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $65.00 price target.

