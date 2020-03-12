Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Express (EXPR) and Cypress Energy (CELP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Express (EXPR) and Cypress Energy (CELP).

Express (EXPR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Hold rating on Express today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.30, close to its 52-week low of $1.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.8% and a 32.2% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Express with a $4.50 average price target, an 86.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

Cypress Energy (CELP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Buy rating on Cypress Energy today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.82, close to its 52-week low of $5.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -22.2% and a 28.2% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cypress Energy with a $9.00 average price target.

