Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Exponent (EXPO) and Altice Usa (ATUS)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Exponent (EXPO) and Altice Usa (ATUS).
Exponent (EXPO)
Sidoti analyst Marc Riddick maintained a Hold rating on Exponent today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.11.
According to TipRanks.com, Riddick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 54.7% success rate. Riddick covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Icf International, FTI Consulting, and Korn Ferry.
Exponent has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.00.
Altice Usa (ATUS)
In a report released today, Michael Rollins from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Altice Usa, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.00.
According to TipRanks.com, Rollins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 72.3% success rate. Rollins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Frontier Communications, United States Cellular, and Consolidated Comms.
Altice Usa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.67, representing a 16.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.
