Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Experian (OtherEXPGF), Shaw Communications (SJR) and AutoZone (AZO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Experian (EXPGF), Shaw Communications (SJR) and AutoZone (AZO) with bullish sentiments.

Experian (EXPGF)

Barclays analyst Paul Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Experian on April 9 and set a price target of £23.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.16.

Sullivan has an average return of 6.8% when recommending Experian.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is ranked #1378 out of 6357 analysts.

Experian has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.51, a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a p2500.00 price target.

Shaw Communications (SJR)

In a report released yesterday, Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Shaw Communications, with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 52.4% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Corus Entertainment, Thomson Reuters, and Yellow Media.

Shaw Communications has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.06, which is a 22.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$30.50 price target.

AutoZone (AZO)

In a report released today, Michael Baker from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on AutoZone, with a price target of $1031.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $940.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 56.9% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AutoZone is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1080.83, implying a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1015.00 price target.

