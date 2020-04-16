Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Expedia (EXPE), Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) and JB Hunt (JBHT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Expedia (EXPE), Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) and JB Hunt (JBHT).

Expedia (EXPE)

In a report released yesterday, Deepak Mathivanan from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Expedia, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 56.1% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Mercadolibre, and GrubHub.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Expedia with a $119.05 average price target, representing a 103.0% upside. In a report issued on April 13, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $137.00 price target.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)

Barclays analyst Gilberto Garcia maintained a Sell rating on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. yesterday and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.40, close to its 52-week low of $4.66.

Garcia has an average return of 5.1% when recommending Grupo Televisa, S.A.B..

According to TipRanks.com, Garcia is ranked #5595 out of 6470 analysts.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an analyst consensus of Hold.

JB Hunt (JBHT)

In a report released yesterday, Brandon Oglenski from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on JB Hunt, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $100.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 59.1% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Kansas City Southern, and Southwest Airlines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for JB Hunt with a $104.25 average price target, a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

