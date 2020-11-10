Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: EW Scripps (SSP) and Information Services Group (III)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on EW Scripps (SSP) and Information Services Group (III) with bullish sentiments.

EW Scripps (SSP)

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on EW Scripps, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.8% and a 40.4% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Townsquare Media.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EW Scripps is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.33.

Information Services Group (III)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Information Services Group, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 45.2% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kelly Services, DLH Holdings, and Fat Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Information Services Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.50.

