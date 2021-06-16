Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) and fuboTV (FUBO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) and fuboTV (FUBO) with bullish sentiments.

Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

In a report released yesterday, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Evoqua Water Technologies, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.31, close to its 52-week high of $33.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 62.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Evoqua Water Technologies with a $32.67 average price target, representing a -0.8% downside. In a report issued on June 3, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

fuboTV (FUBO)

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on fuboTV, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.5% and a 57.3% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fathom Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Remark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on fuboTV is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.86, a 32.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $32.00 price target.

