Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Euroseas (ESEA) and EasyJet (OtherEJTTF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Euroseas (ESEA) and EasyJet (EJTTF) with bullish sentiments.

Euroseas (ESEA)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Euroseas, with a price target of $6.35. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -13.2% and a 37.2% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, Orion Group Holdings, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Euroseas is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.68, representing an 116.8% upside. In a report issued on August 13, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

EasyJet (EJTTF)

UBS analyst Jarrod Castle maintained a Buy rating on EasyJet on August 14. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.41, close to its 52-week low of $5.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Castle is ranked #6639 out of 6889 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EasyJet is a Hold with an average price target of $9.31, representing a 23.9% upside. In a report issued on August 10, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £8.55 price target.

