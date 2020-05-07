Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Etsy (ETSY) and Wendy’s (WEN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Etsy (ETSY) and Wendy’s (WEN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Etsy (ETSY)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Hold rating on Etsy today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.24, close to its 52-week high of $78.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 51.3% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Etsy with a $71.00 average price target, representing a -5.1% downside. In a report released today, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Wendy’s (WEN)

In a report released today, Brian Mullan from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Wendy’s, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.2% and a 39.1% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Carrols Restaurant Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wendy’s with a $19.89 average price target, implying a -3.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

