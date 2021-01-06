Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Equifax (EFX), Republic Services (RSG) and Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Equifax (EFX), Republic Services (RSG) and Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY).

Equifax (EFX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained a Hold rating on Equifax today and set a price target of $201.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $185.11, close to its 52-week high of $196.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 48.4% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, Clarivate Analytics, and ARAMARK Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Equifax with a $208.20 average price target.

Republic Services (RSG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Goldstein maintained a Hold rating on Republic Services today and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $95.35.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Republic Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $104.00.

Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Chuy’s Holdings, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.17, close to its 52-week high of $28.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 51.5% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chuy’s Holdings with a $29.67 average price target.

