Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (OtherENGMF), Magnite (MGNI) and Franklin Covey Company (FC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF), Magnite (MGNI) and Franklin Covey Company (FC) with bullish sentiments.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings today and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 53.2% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Kratos Defense, and Widepoint.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.37, implying an 82.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.25 price target.

Magnite (MGNI)

In a report released today, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Magnite, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 51.6% and a 55.2% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and Brightcove.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Magnite is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Franklin Covey Company (FC)

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Franklin Covey Company, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 50.4% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Franklin Covey Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

