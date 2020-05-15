Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (OtherENGMF) and Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF) and Ranger Energy Services (RNGR).

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.93, close to its 52-week low of $0.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 51.2% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.05, an 114.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.75 price target.

Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Hold rating on Ranger Energy Services today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -20.6% and a 29.3% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Ranger Energy Services has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.25, an 80.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

