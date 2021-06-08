Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR), Netflix (NFLX) and fuboTV (FUBO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR), Netflix (NFLX) and fuboTV (FUBO) with bullish sentiments.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)

In a report issued on June 4, Bryan Kraft from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Kraft is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 72.7% success rate. Kraft covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Charter Communications, and Nexstar Media Group.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00, implying a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Netflix (NFLX)

In a report released today, Andrew Uerkwitz from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Netflix, with a price target of $620.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $494.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 64.9% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Skillz, and Zynga.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Netflix with a $599.33 average price target, a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $560.00 price target.

fuboTV (FUBO)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on fuboTV today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.1% and a 54.4% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Fathom Holdings, and Remark Holdings.

fuboTV has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.86, a 39.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $32.00 price target.

