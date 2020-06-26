Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Enbridge (ENB) and Hms Holdings (HMSY)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Enbridge (ENB) and Hms Holdings (HMSY).
Enbridge (ENB)
Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske maintained a Hold rating on Enbridge yesterday and set a price target of C$48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.76.
According to TipRanks.com, Kuske is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 52.5% success rate. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure, and TransAlta.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Enbridge is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.85.
Hms Holdings (HMSY)
Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Buy rating on Hms Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.24.
According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 52.6% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Owens & Minor.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Hms Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.40.
