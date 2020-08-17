Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Enbridge (ENB) and Andlauer Healthcare Group (OtherANDHF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Enbridge (ENB) and Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF).

Enbridge (ENB)

Citigroup analyst Timm Schneider upgraded Enbridge to Buy today and set a price target of C$50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneider has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.6% and a 36.4% success rate. Schneider covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Altus Midstream Company, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enbridge with a $40.51 average price target.

