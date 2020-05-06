Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Emerald Expositions Events (EEX), AmerisourceBergen (ABC) and Performance Food Group (PFGC)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Emerald Expositions Events (EEX), AmerisourceBergen (ABC) and Performance Food Group (PFGC).

Emerald Expositions Events (EEX)

Credit Suisse analyst Kevin Mcveigh maintained a Hold rating on Emerald Expositions Events on May 4 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.10, close to its 52-week low of $1.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 56.3% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Heidrick & Struggles, Target Hospitality, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Emerald Expositions Events has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.46, representing a 92.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

In a report issued on May 4, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on AmerisourceBergen, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $87.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 45.5% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardinal Health, Owens & Minor, and Hms Holdings.

AmerisourceBergen has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.40.

Performance Food Group (PFGC)

Credit Suisse analyst Judah Frommer maintained a Buy rating on Performance Food Group on May 4 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Frommer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 64.8% success rate. Frommer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and Sprouts Farmers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Performance Food Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.25.

