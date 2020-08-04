Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Echo Global Logistics (ECHO), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) and Chegg (CHGG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) and Chegg (CHGG).

Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained a Hold rating on Echo Global Logistics today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.02, close to its 52-week high of $27.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 56.5% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Knight Transportation, and Kansas City Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Echo Global Logistics with a $26.64 average price target, which is a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Credit Suisse also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Texas Roadhouse, with a price target of $67.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.1% and a 43.9% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brinker International, Ruth’s Hospitality, and Chuy’s Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Texas Roadhouse with a $57.83 average price target, a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Chegg (CHGG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer maintained a Buy rating on Chegg today and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.93, close to its 52-week high of $87.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Baer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 71.7% and a 87.5% success rate. Baer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Pluralsight, Microsoft, and Sabre.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chegg with a $79.58 average price target, implying a -5.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

