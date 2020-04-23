Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Echo Global Logistics (ECHO), Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and Brinker International (EAT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO), Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and Brinker International (EAT).

Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

Credit Suisse analyst Allison Landry maintained a Hold rating on Echo Global Logistics today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 60.6% success rate. Landry covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Transportation, Kansas City Southern, and Old Dominion Freight.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Echo Global Logistics with a $21.67 average price target, implying a 27.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

In a report released today, Thomas Allen from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Las Vegas Sands, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 51.0% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Las Vegas Sands is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.72, a 49.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Nomura also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $55.00 price target.

Brinker International (EAT)

In a report issued on April 20, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Brinker International, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.5% and a 43.7% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Carrols Restaurant Group, Dine Brands Global, and Ruth’s Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brinker International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.00.

