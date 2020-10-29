Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Ebay (EBAY) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ebay (EBAY) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) with bullish sentiments.

Ebay (EBAY)

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Ebay, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 70.3% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Ebay has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.33, a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, CFRA also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $64.00 price target.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on Texas Roadhouse today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.82, close to its 52-week high of $76.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 56.4% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Dine Brands Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Texas Roadhouse with a $68.19 average price target.

