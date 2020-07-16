Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Ebay (EBAY) and Etsy (ETSY)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ebay (EBAY) and Etsy (ETSY).

Ebay (EBAY)

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Hold rating on Ebay today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.05, close to its 52-week high of $61.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 68.5% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Pinterest, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ebay is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.29, implying a -4.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Etsy (ETSY)

Morgan Stanley analyst Lauren Cassel maintained a Sell rating on Etsy today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $100.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassel is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 72.7% success rate. Cassel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Casper Sleep, Foot Locker, and Chewy.

Etsy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.50.

