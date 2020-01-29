Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Ebay (EBAY) and Alaska Air (ALK)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ebay (EBAY) and Alaska Air (ALK).

Ebay (EBAY)

In a report released today, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Ebay, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 63.6% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ebay with a $39.80 average price target, an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Alaska Air (ALK)

In a report released today, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Alaska Air, with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 54.5% success rate. Syth covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Southwest Airlines, Ryanair Holdings, and Delta Airlines.

Alaska Air has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.71, which is a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Buckingham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

