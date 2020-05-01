Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN), McDonald’s (MCD) and ASGN (ASGN)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN), McDonald’s (MCD) and ASGN (ASGN).

Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN)

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained a Hold rating on Dunkin’ Brands today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 58.3% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dunkin’ Brands with a $65.59 average price target, representing a 1.4% upside. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

McDonald’s (MCD)

Merrill Lynch analyst Gregory Francfort reiterated a Buy rating on McDonald’s today and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $185.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Francfort is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 56.8% success rate. Francfort covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheesecake Factory, Jack In The Box, and Cracker Barrel.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for McDonald’s with a $200.29 average price target, a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $211.00 price target.

ASGN (ASGN)

In a report released today, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on ASGN, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 51.1% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ASGN is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.43, implying a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

