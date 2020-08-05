Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) and Hyatt Hotels (H)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) and Hyatt Hotels (H).

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a Buy rating on Donnelley Financial Solutions today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.63, close to its 52-week high of $12.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 69.1% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Donnelley Financial Solutions with a $13.33 average price target, representing a 24.1% upside. In a report issued on July 30, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hyatt Hotels (H)

In a report released today, Dori Kesten from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Hyatt Hotels. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kesten is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 46.7% success rate. Kesten covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Diamondrock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hyatt Hotels is a Hold with an average price target of $51.63, representing a 2.6% upside. In a report issued on July 29, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.