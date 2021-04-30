Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), Waste Connections (WCN) and Boyd Group Services (OtherBYDGF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), Waste Connections (WCN) and Boyd Group Services (BYDGF).

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

In a report released today, Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Domino’s Pizza, with a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $424.90, close to its 52-week high of $435.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Strelzik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 69.2% success rate. Strelzik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Papa John’s International, and Brinker International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Domino’s Pizza with a $422.39 average price target, representing a 1.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $435.00 price target.

Waste Connections (WCN)

BMO Capital analyst Devin Dodge maintained a Buy rating on Waste Connections today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $119.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 74.1% success rate. Dodge covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SNC-Lavalin Group, Russel Metals, and Stantec.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Waste Connections with a $113.43 average price target, implying a -4.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Boyd Group Services (BYDGF)

In a report released today, Jonathan Lamers from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Boyd Group Services, with a price target of $263.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $184.97, close to its 52-week high of $187.26.

Lamers has an average return of 28.6% when recommending Boyd Group Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Lamers is ranked #1104 out of 7490 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boyd Group Services is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $216.69, implying a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$270.00 price target.

