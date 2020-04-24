Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) and Pool (POOL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) and Pool (POOL) with bullish sentiments.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Stephens analyst James Rutherford maintained a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza today and set a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $369.64, close to its 52-week high of $387.86.

Rutherford has an average return of 29.1% when recommending Domino’s Pizza.

According to TipRanks.com, Rutherford is ranked #2960 out of 6488 analysts.

Domino’s Pizza has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $375.86, representing a -1.1% downside. In a report issued on April 17, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $415.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)

KeyBanc analyst Todd Fowler maintained a Buy rating on Old Dominion Freight today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $141.25, close to its 52-week high of $151.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Fowler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 60.9% success rate. Fowler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Transportation, Werner Enterprises, and Heartland Express.

Old Dominion Freight has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $132.06, which is a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Pool (POOL)

In a report released today, Kenneth Zener from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Pool, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $204.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Zener is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 56.3% success rate. Zener covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as PulteGroup, DR Horton, and KB Home.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pool with a $214.40 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.