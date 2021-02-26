Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and Clarivate (CLVT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and Clarivate (CLVT).

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza today and set a price target of $422.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $341.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 60.8% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Domino’s Pizza with a $418.38 average price target, which is a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

In a report released today, Thomas Allen from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Caesars Entertainment, with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $92.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 64.8% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Extended Stay America.

Caesars Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.36.

Clarivate (CLVT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained a Hold rating on Clarivate today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.2% and a 43.1% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clarivate is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.