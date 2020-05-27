Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) and Dril-Quip (DRQ)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) and Dril-Quip (DRQ).

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

In a report released today, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza, with a price target of $405.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $360.16, close to its 52-week high of $387.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 65.4% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Domino’s Pizza is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $382.48, which is a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Kalinowski Equity Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $430.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dril-Quip (DRQ)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Hold rating on Dril-Quip today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.25, close to its 52-week low of $23.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -18.3% and a 31.2% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Dril-Quip has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $33.50, implying a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Gabelli also downgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.